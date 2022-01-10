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Ark On Dollar Bill (Part I) - Dollar Symbols - Crude Cybernetic Malignant Interface
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27 views • January 10, 2022
Michael Fazio identified the “Angels on the Ark” and several other features. I provide a brief overview of the means by which it appears that an imposter messianic figure is portrayed in the design on the reverse of the one dollar bill. My interpretation of the figures is not exactly the same as Fazio’s.
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Background Music: “Storm Coming” by Caffeine Creek Band at Pixabay.com
Copyrighted images appear under Fair Use provisions for commentary, criticism, and educational purposes.
Background Music: “Storm Coming” by Caffeine Creek Band at Pixabay.com
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