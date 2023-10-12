Edifying one another with a grateful heart.

2Thess lesson #6. The mature Believer recognizes the attitude of judging and sins of the tongue are very destructive. Especially when we attack members of the Royal Family of GOD, it is as if we attack the Lord Jesus Christ. Be careful of the sharp tongue toward other people. Satan loves division in the body of Christ, do not allow the demonic forces to win.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.