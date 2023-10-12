Edifying one another with a grateful heart.

Create New Account
PRB Ministry
Published Thursday

2Thess lesson #6. The mature Believer recognizes the attitude of judging and sins of the tongue are very destructive. Especially when we attack members of the Royal Family of GOD, it is as if we attack the Lord Jesus Christ. Be careful of the sharp tongue toward other people. Satan loves division in the body of Christ, do not allow the demonic forces to win. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

