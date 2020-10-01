Bomb Threat: Iran Ready for War and Could Destroy America

IRAN has unveiled its latest naval ballistic missile which doubles its military strike range and is capable of destroying US bases in the Gulf.State-backed Press TV published a video yesterday showing the third generation Zolfaqar-e Basir rocket.The naval rocket has a range of 434 milesThe Commander of Iran's military said the country is ready for war with the United StatesAccording to the report, the weapon can travel 434 miles - which more than doubles the country's current missile range.The US, which has accused Iran of exporting terrorism across the Middle East, has a number of military bases in the region including in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE.And because the Persian Gulf is up to 210 miles wide, the new Iranian rocket could destroy targets from anywhere in the area.Commander Major General Hossein Salami, head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said the weapon was developed despite the crippling economic sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump.He said: "The war underway today is one of willpower."The Iranian nation continues down this path with conviction by clearly recognizing its way forward."He said Iran was fully prepared for war with the United States adding Tehran had used the sanctions as "an opportunity for expeditious advancement in the defensive areas."