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Nuclear weapons in NATO's newest members, Sweden, in Poland, or in other European countries, means Russia updates its strike list with strategic nuclear forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"These facilities that appear in Sweden, in Poland, or in other European countries — AUTOMATICALLY BECOME TARGETS."

Andrei Kartapolov, head of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee, in an interview with TASS.

Nuclear weapons in NATO's newest members means Russia updates its strike list with strategic nuclear forces.

"Striking such a target would inevitably result in the destruction of a significant portion of that country's territory — its entire infrastructure and population."

Adding:

Ukraine Using Baltic Airspace to Strike Russia, Drones Crash in NATO States

A map of Ukrainian drone activity shows repeated violations of Baltic airspace to target Russian territory.

➡️Overnight, a Ukrainian drone crashed into a power plant chimney near Auvere, Estonia, on the Russian border.

➡️Another drone fell near the village of Dobrochina in Latvia’s Kraslava district, close to Russia and Belarus.

➡️Two days ago, a drone involved in an attack on Primorsk port crashed in Lithuania near the Belarus border.

Auvere is about 50 km from Ust-Luga port and 165 km from the Vyborg shipyard, both attacked overnight.

The crash sites suggest Ukraine is using NATO border airspace to bypass Russian air defenses and strike rear targets in Russia. Likely routes run from western Ukraine through Poland, then along Belarus’s border via Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

🐻 Well, since it’s pretty obvious that NATO is dead, these countries should probably get the ‘Iran-style’ treatment.

Adding:

Kim Jong Un to Putin: "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow."

The North Korean leader sent a reply letter to Putin pledging unwavering support for Russia following congratulations on his re-election as chairman of North Korea's state council. pledging unwavering support for Russia.

Adding:

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, is docked in Souda Bay, Crete, undergoing repairs.

Sources now estimate it could require 12 to 14 months of maintenance.

Adding:

Russia introduced restrictions on the export of ammonium nitrate until April 21, 2026 the Russian Ministry of Agriculture reported.

"In order to prioritize the supply of in-demand fertilizers to Russian farmers, the validity of issued and forthcoming licenses for the export of ammonium nitrate has been suspended. Exceptions include deliveries carried out under intergovernmental agreements"

The ministry noted that in the face of growing export demand for nitrogen fertilizers, suspending their overseas deliveries will allow priority satisfaction of the domestic market's needs during spring field work


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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