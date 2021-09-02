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Leaders of FDA Vaccine Program Resign Over Biden Move to Inject Children with Deadly COVID Vaxx
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160 views • September 02, 2021
Two of the FDA’s senior vaccine officials are leaving their positions as the agency mulls new rules and regulations over booster shots and Covid-19 vaccinations for children, according to Bloomberg and Endpoints News. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/two-senior-fda-officials-stepping-down-over-reported-disagreements-with-white-house-over-booster-shots/
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