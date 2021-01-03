WW84: Decoding the Transit of Venus at the Mall (2 of 3) (#9 "Transit Venus" / #2 in series)

In the previous installment, we decoded the first part of a Transit of Venus ritual enactment from the newly released film, Wonder Woman 1984. We follow that up here with the second detailed breakdown of the symbolism. Major Occult themes are layered with the transit of Venus enactment, including time-space, the goddess, and the sodomite gateway.Head's up! This presentation has spoilers, so you have been warned in advance if you prefer to watch it first. WW84 is on HBOMax.This video is #2 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:This video is #9 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: