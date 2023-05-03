Create New Account
Peace / Robert F Kennedy Jr - RFK 2024 Info
Real Free News
Published a day ago

Kennedy 24 Priorities. Peace. In the long term, a nation’s strength does not come from its armies. America spends as much on weaponry as the next nine nations combined, yet the country has grown weaker, not stronger, over the last 30 years. Even as its military technology has reigned supreme, America has been hollowing out from the inside. We cannot be a strong or secure nation when our infrastructure, industry, society, and economy are infirm. Learn more at RFK2024.info.


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/rfk-2024-info?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


