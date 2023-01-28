https://gettr.com/post/p26ikfs7faa
01/25/2023 Natalie Winters: Catherine Dowling, the wife of the son of the chairman of PAG, who is a CCP spy, is the former Chief Investment Officer at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization. One of their recipients is Mother Jones. Mother Jones, which is actually an offshoot of a left wing nonprofit group, goes to the CCP's broader strategy.
01/25/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯：凯瑟琳·道林，中共特务太平联盟董事长之子的妻子，非营利组织硅谷社区基金会的前首席投资官。《琼斯母亲》杂志是接受其捐赠的一个机构。 《琼斯母亲》实际上是一个左翼非营利组织的分支，并融入到中共的宏大战略之中。
