Israel Gaza War Jordanian planes drop Aid to people in the Gaza Strip
Mera and Yazan Tube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRdzjcrtygc&t
April 9 2024
نزلو علينا مساعدات لملابس العيد من الطائرات الاردنيه بآخر يوم برمضان✈️وداعا رمضان
They sent us aid for Eid clothes from Jordanian planes on the last day of Ramadan✈️Goodbye Ramadan
