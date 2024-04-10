Create New Account
Israel Gaza War Jordanian planes drop Aid to people in the Gaza Strip
Published 15 hours ago

Israel Gaza War Jordanian planes drop Aid to people in the Gaza Strip

Mera and Yazan Tube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRdzjcrtygc&t


April 9 2024

نزلو علينا مساعدات لملابس العيد من الطائرات الاردنيه بآخر يوم برمضان✈️وداعا رمضان


They sent us aid for Eid clothes from Jordanian planes on the last day of Ramadan✈️Goodbye Ramadan




