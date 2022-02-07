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Coutts Alberta Truck Convoy Update!
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404 views • February 07, 2022
Coutts Border update.
Police at the border crossing don't want to negotiate so they are opening a single lane and slow rolling it to comply with a 2020 charter than allows them to circumvent arrest.
Police at the border crossing don't want to negotiate so they are opening a single lane and slow rolling it to comply with a 2020 charter than allows them to circumvent arrest.
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