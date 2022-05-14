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Russian - Ukraine War Civilians Under Fire Everyday (Special Report) [English Subtitles]
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129 views • May 14, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. May 13, 2022. English Subtitles.
Ukraine Has been firing on Gorlovka Everyday for many months. In this Report we went to the site of several attacks as they happened and then spoke to the mayor of Gorlovka Ivan Prihotko about the over all situation in the city.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLlPswoZIkU
Ukraine Has been firing on Gorlovka Everyday for many months. In this Report we went to the site of several attacks as they happened and then spoke to the mayor of Gorlovka Ivan Prihotko about the over all situation in the city.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLlPswoZIkU
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