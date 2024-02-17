13000 Tonnes of force.

At time 2:03 seconds of the video, the engineer of the Twin Towers, approximately 20 years before the event of 9/11, states that if a plane crashes into the Twin Towers, it cannot do any damage because it has a structure that can withstand 13 thousand tons , while the plane weighs thousands time less‼️
Join us now: Before Our Time📜 on Telegram.
JOIN US: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.