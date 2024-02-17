Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
13000 Tonnes of force.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
89 Subscribers
142 views
Published 14 hours ago

At time 2:03 seconds of the video, the engineer of the Twin Towers, approximately 20 years before the event of 9/11, states that if a plane crashes into the Twin Towers, it cannot do any damage because it has a structure that can withstand 13 thousand tons , while the plane weighs thousands time less‼️

Join us now: Before Our Time📜 on Telegram. 

JOIN US: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/

Keywords
911twin towersseptember 11mass murderworld trade centre

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket