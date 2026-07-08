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Hey! Steve's side effects finally kicked in!
The Prisoner
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446 views • Yesterday

Well.... they did.

Sources (thanks to liz for this one)

https://www.facebook.com/steve.chard.144/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/04/28/astrazeneca-admits-covid-vaccine-causes-rare-side-effect

Music: Lou Reed - Perfect Day

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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