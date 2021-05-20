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Manipulating The Masses: Government Scrubbing, Censoring & Maligning The Truth To Control Your Mind
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174 views • May 20, 2021
Whether it's the election or the CONvid-1984 or the experimental injection or the deaths and adverse effects that stem from it, our government has turned on the people and no longer cares for the truth, but simply doing the bidding of corporations and powerful individuals who buy them off. We'll look at some of the latest evidence of this in this episode and point the way towards what must be done to bring justice.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/manipulating-the-masses-government-scrubbing-censoring-maligning-the-truth-to-control-your-mind/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/manipulating-the-masses-government-scrubbing-censoring-maligning-the-truth-to-control-your-mind/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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