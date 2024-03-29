Lara Logan breaks the internet with reports claiming Key Bridge collapse was strategic cyber attack

Are we at war already? Lara Logan drops bombshell report citing intel sources that Key Bridge collapse was a strategic cyber attack to cripple US infrastructure | Did RFK Jr.'s VP pick just hand the election to Trump? | Israel announces largest land grab in West Bank yet, admits it may not be able to destroy Hamas | 5th Circuit says flood of illegal immigrants NOT an invasion | Putin says Russia attacking NATO countries is "utter nonsense" blames West for Moscow terrorist attack | Joe Rogan exposes big pharma immunity scam | is the solar eclipse a dress rehearsal for martial law? | California judge recommends disbarment for ex-Trump lawyer John Eastman
