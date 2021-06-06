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There is Rest To Those Who Have Been Given Faith
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10 views • June 06, 2021
Hebrews 4:3
“For we which have believed do enter into rest, as he said, As I have sworn in my wrath, if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world.”
King James Version
“For we which have believed do enter into rest, as he said, As I have sworn in my wrath, if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world.”
King James Version
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