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Democrats Plan Mass Civil Unrest To Overthrow Trump
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746 views • October 08, 2019
The Democrat's impeachment charade came just in time to distract away from the upcoming release of several damning reports including the Inspector General's report into the illicit origins of the Russia-collusion hoax dossier. However, the Impeachment roll out didn't go as planned and now the Democrats are caught in a stalemate. If they move forward with impeachment, the Republicans will take advantage issuing their own subpoenas eventually killing the whole thing in the Senate but if they don’t move forward with impeachment, it will demoralize the Democrat base. So what can they do?
Sources have alerted that DHS, law enforcement and even the reserves have been prepared for possible civil unrest in cities like New York and Los Angeles on or around October 19th, conveniently right before the Inspector General’s report is released. Groups organizing for these upcoming national protests have routinely come to the rescue when ever the Democrats need a big distraction, but this time they look like they are gearing up for major civil unrest.
"By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"https://banned.video/ https://www.infowars.com/ https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Sources have alerted that DHS, law enforcement and even the reserves have been prepared for possible civil unrest in cities like New York and Los Angeles on or around October 19th, conveniently right before the Inspector General’s report is released. Groups organizing for these upcoming national protests have routinely come to the rescue when ever the Democrats need a big distraction, but this time they look like they are gearing up for major civil unrest.
"By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"https://banned.video/ https://www.infowars.com/ https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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