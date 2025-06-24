© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Announces Complete Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran | 12-Day War Comes to an End?
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran, aiming to end the intense 12-day conflict marked by missile strikes and military attacks. The ceasefire, brokered with Qatar’s mediation, is now in effect, though Israel and Iran have yet to officially confirm. Stay updated on this historic development and what it means for Middle East peace and global stability.
Tags
Israel Iran ceasefire, Trump ceasefire announcement, Middle East conflict 2025, Qatar mediation, Iran missile attacks, Israel strikes, 12 day war, Trump diplomacy, Israel Iran war update, Middle East peace talks
Hashtags
#IsraelIranCeasefire #Trump #MiddleEastPeace #12DayWar #QatarMediation #BreakingNews #IsraelIranConflict #NewsPlusGlobe