BD 0789 - FIGHT AGAINST EVIL .... CARE OF THE INNER LIFE .... HABITUAL WORRIES ....

Revelation 0789 http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/0/0789.html THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters .... "In the beginning was the Word .... A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth.... You all are His creatures, once lost to Him .... And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...." With these words the revelations of God to Bertha Dudde began on June 15, 1937, which found the conclusion on August 17, 1965 with the manifestation 9030 as a seal. Of the total of 94 original books with over 9000 proclamations the following books have been lost: Book Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 29, 38, 39, 40. These writings are interdenominational! They want to recruit from no Christian religious affiliation and also to no religious community. They have only the purpose to make the WORD OF GOD, which HE gives to us in the today's time - according to His promise John 14, 21 - accessible to humans. "He who has My commandments and keeps them is he who loves Me. But he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him." John 14:21 Summary http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html Index Themebooklets: http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html Full text search in all Translations: http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/ "freely ye have recieved, freely give" Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English. Translations available as download: english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html Links to my other channels in German and English: Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch: DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw Videos in englisch on Brighteon - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy Videos in englisch on Brighteon - EndtimeProphetess BERTHA DUDDE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theFinalGreatRevelation Videos in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/ Videos in englisch on RUMBLE THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://rumble.com/c/c-633327 THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION of JESUS CHRIST https://rumble.com/c/c-743857 Videos in englisch on iConnectFX END TIME PROPHETESS BERTHA DUDDE - The Final great Revelation of JESU CHRIST https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx Videos in englisch and German on DAILYMOTION DIE LETZTEN 7 JAHRE der ERDE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.dailymotion.com/the-final-7-years-of-the-earth Archive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde

