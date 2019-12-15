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It will be The End of Energy Companies
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77 views • December 15, 2019
Dr. Steven Greer tells us why he is in danger for just talking about the truths concerning the hidden technology of Nikola Tesla. The so-called ''powers that be'' keep humanity in slave mode...forever paying for [their] metered energy schemes. There's been a clean and free alternative that is our RIGHT to switch over to it...for ourselves and for the planet.
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