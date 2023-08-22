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Part 2: Area 54
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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22 views • August 22, 2023

A significant point: Those who are of a Positive Nature uniformly don't want to give any advanced technology to those who control* & are pledged to the One World Corporation* as it will only be used to extend IT's power base. It is much like the point one gets to when you realize most taxes are used only for the debt[slave]-based Khazian parasitical Power structure... So, WHY WORK FOR THEM!


If you know your genes, you know your talents. Many skills you are simply born capable of, you cannot be easily taught them in school. School administrators, teachers, promotors, degree & license issuers "Can't handle the Truth." ..That THEIR System doesn't work! THEY also don't want to hear that IT has failed, and therefore must be replaced with something better that is based in Nature's Laws.


From Part 1: "Take me to your leader."

Answer: "We have no visible nor known leader."

"That is why no one can be held accountable & responsible for the degenerating & collapsing direction society is headed. Merely blame it all on Satan!"


The in-depth knowledge that 'general society'---who has pledged themselves & their children to the Corporatocracy---cannot "Handle the Truth" keeps those of the Positive Birthright from speaking of this Truth better than ANY Non-Disclosure Agreement could ever!

Since November 1963 The Corporate World [minus those at the top of this Cabal & their NDA's] has lived under the total rule of those who seceded in pulling-off the biggest coup & take-over of a society in recorded history.

General Society, because of this legal pledge cannot ever be connected to an Advanced Civilization regardless of death-dealing NDAs which are never fully disclosed to those who pledge/make signature as a license APPLICANT.


https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2023/08/no-us-presidential-election-in-2024/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=no-us-presidential-election-in-2024

<= This would be more believable 'To prevent additional Citizens from pledging allegiance to the War Flag of the One [Corporate] World Order' than the general Public ever waking-up to the facts SPELLed out in this 38 min. video.

http://annavonreitz.com/whentheparadigmshifts.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/signedpublicnoticeoflien.pdf

As in the move: A Few Good Men: "You can't handle the truth!" This may be the most difficult Truth to face: Mankind today, is not capable of self-government as a body[politic].

* Examples how the Central Bankster Cabal only uses advanced technology to control or destroy General Society: Twin Tower complex, Navy's Pentagon wing, logistics, & "wildfires" including recent Maui with DEW beams.

Yes, and Oswald shot a magic pristine bullet that went through JFK twice & Connally! ..No coup here & no Corporatocracy, move on... "You will own nothing & be happy! War makes peace."

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