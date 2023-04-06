"If They Only Knew!" Symbolic Brands and Ads and the Sci-Fi Tech that Arrived Early

In this video we mix it up, decoding some symbolic imagery in logos and ads as we sweep through some of the interesting news of the day.
Subjects include:
Deep fake videos and the harm they are already causing * evoking "Simone" 2002
The potential of current Parallel-Reality-Display technology * evoking "Total Recall"
"Ugandan president calls on Africa to ‘save the world from homosexuality’"
"Report shows ‘astonishing’ depravity in sexual abuse of more than 600 in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese"
Robotic finger has skin made from living cells * evoking Terminator
Big Game Energy branding and ad (Including Walmart)
PNC branding and ad
Join.Me branding and ad
Inside Knowledge branding and ad
Reading of the scriptures
