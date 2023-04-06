"If They Only Knew!" Symbolic Brands and Ads and the Sci-Fi Tech that Arrived Early

In this video we mix it up, decoding some symbolic imagery in logos and ads as we sweep through some of the interesting news of the day.





Subjects include:

Deep fake videos and the harm they are already causing * evoking "Simone" 2002

The potential of current Parallel-Reality-Display technology * evoking "Total Recall"

"Ugandan president calls on Africa to ‘save the world from homosexuality’"

"Report shows ‘astonishing’ depravity in sexual abuse of more than 600 in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese"

Robotic finger has skin made from living cells * evoking Terminator

Big Game Energy branding and ad (Including Walmart)

PNC branding and ad

Join.Me branding and ad

Inside Knowledge branding and ad

Reading of the scriptures









Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SymbolicBrandsSciFiTech.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com