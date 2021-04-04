Police shut down Good Friday church service and threaten worshippers with fines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lucia Binding – Sky News April 3, 2021:
Police shut down a Good Friday service at a Polish church in south London for breaching coronavirus rules and threatened worshippers with a £200 fine each.
Footage captured officers interrupting a Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion service at Christ the King Polish church in Balham at around 6pm on Friday.
One police officer was filmed telling parishioners that the gathering was “unfortunately unlawful under the coronavirus regulations”.
He added: “You are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under law.”
“At this moment in time you need to go home. Failure to comply with this direction to leave and go to your home address, ultimately could lead you to be fined £200 or, if you fail to give your details, to you being arrested.
“It’s Good Friday and I appreciate you would like to worship, but it is unlawful,” he said.
The church has criticised the police for interrupting the service, saying it believes the officers “brutally exceeded their powers by issuing their warrant for no good reason” because “all government requirements were met”.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gO9z4N6jU0
Sky News Australia