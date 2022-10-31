FBI Wants 66 Years to Release Seth Rich Data; Democrats Claim ‘Right Wing’ Will Steal the Elections

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EPOCH TIMES | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/SethRichsLaptopYT
The FBI wants 66 years before it releases files from Seth Rich, a DNC staffer who was murdered in an alleged botch robbery, but who was also suspected in the controversy behind leaked Democrat emails provided to Wikileaks.
Meanwhile, Democrats are claiming that the “right wing” is planning to steal the upcoming elections, and the Justice Department is taking action against armed people monitoring ballot drop boxes.