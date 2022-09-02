Another Look At Silver Manipulation | https://www.themorganreport.com/join





Across the world, frustration is growing among silver market participants resulting from the price action over the past two years (2020 – 2022).





During this period, extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions as well as the Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in explosive, multi-decade record levels of official rates of inflation, leading to many economies experiencing stagflation.





As a result, the prices of commodities, real estate, public-listed shares and cryptocurrencies have seen significant increases (consistent with the wealth effect).





However, Gold and Silver have fallen back. Why?





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