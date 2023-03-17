https://gettr.com/post/p2bsbu5a0e2

03/17/2023 The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the Chinese made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday. The UAV was shot down with AK 47 assault rifles. The Ukrainian military showed the journalists a tiny crater formed by the drone‘s cargo, a bomb weighing about 20 kilograms. The drone was identified as a Mugin-5 manufactured by Mugin limited, a Chinese company based in Xiamen on the east coast of China. A spokesperson of the company claims that the company does not condone such use and is trying its best to stop it.

03/17/2023 上周日，乌军在乌克兰东部击落中共国制造的无人机Mugin-5。乌军用AK47突击步枪击落了这架无人机。乌军还向记者展示了一个小弹坑，这是无人机上装载的约20公斤的炸弹引爆后形成的。 经确认，该无人机为厦门云轮智能科技有限公司生产的Mugin-5。 该公司发言人表示，对此不能容忍，并正在尽力阻止。



