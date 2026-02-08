Zionism is the Synagogue of Satan unveils the corruption of global power structures. Exploring the parallels between biblical warnings of corrupt religious authorities and modern global elites who manipulate political, financial, and religious systems for their own gain. Drawing from the Book of Revelation and Christ's condemnation of religious leaders, this argues that today’s power structures, encompassing political figures, financial elites, media conglomerates, and religious institutions, operate under a facade of righteousness while advancing self-serving agendas.

9 “I know your works, tribulation, and poverty (but you are rich); and I know the blasphemy of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. 10 Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer. Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. Revelation 2:9-10 New King James

8 “I know your works. See, I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it; for you have a little strength, have kept My word, and have not denied My name. 9 Indeed I will make those of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews and are not, but lie—indeed I will make them come and worship before your feet, and to know that I have loved you. Revelation 3:8-9 New King James

9 “But watch out for yourselves, for they will deliver you up to councils, and you will be beaten in the synagogues. You will be brought before rulers and kings for My sake, for a testimony to them. Mark 13:9 New King James