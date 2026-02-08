BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zionism is the Synagogue of Satan
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
227 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 2 days ago

Zionism is the Synagogue of Satan unveils the corruption of global power structures. Exploring the parallels between biblical warnings of corrupt religious authorities and modern global elites who manipulate political, financial, and religious systems for their own gain. Drawing from the Book of Revelation and Christ's condemnation of religious leaders, this argues that today’s power structures, encompassing political figures, financial elites, media conglomerates, and religious institutions, operate under a facade of righteousness while advancing self-serving agendas. 

9 “I know your works, tribulation, and poverty (but you are rich); and I know the blasphemy of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. 10 Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer. Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. Revelation 2:9-10   New King James

8 “I know your works. See, I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it; for you have a little strength, have kept My word, and have not denied My name. 9 Indeed I will make those of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews and are not, but lie—indeed I will make them come and worship before your feet, and to know that I have loved you. Revelation 3:8-9   New King James

9 “But watch out for yourselves, for they will deliver you up to councils, and you will be beaten in the synagogues. You will be brought before rulers and kings for My sake, for a testimony to them. Mark 13:9   New King James

Keywords
corruptiondeceptionrevelationfalse narrativessynagogue of satanmedia manipulationbiblical prophecyjesuit-zionist nexuschrists rebuke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Ramon Tomey
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Coco Somers
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Laura Harris
The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn&#8217;t Hate You, You&#8217;re Just Resource Competition

The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn’t Hate You, You’re Just Resource Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy