The Hidden Poison Destroying Christian Communities
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
1
54 views • 2 months ago

In this powerful episode of the “Let’s Talk” weekly podcast, Daniel E. Collins dives into the reality of offenses among believers and how they can harm both individuals and entire congregations. Drawing on biblical teaching from books like James and Matthew, he explores why offenses occur, how to recognize them (whether private or public), and the dangers they pose—leading even to full-blown church splits if left unchecked. Discover practical steps for addressing offenses with wisdom and grace, including the importance of handling personal grievances privately and dealing with issues that affect the entire congregation in a public, orderly manner. Join us as we learn how to follow Christ’s example and safeguard our relationships, our churches, and our spiritual growth from the destructive power of offense.

00:00 A Shocking Incident on the Basketball Court
01:00 Introduction to the Topic of Offenses
01:55 Recognizing Offenses: Their Possibility and Source
04:30 Causes of Offenses: From Tongue to Neglect
06:11 The Dangers of Offenses
08:25 The Nature of Offenses: Private vs Public
10:50 Episode Recap and What's Next

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian livingchristian unitybiblical wisdombiblical teachingmatthew 18offenseslets talk podcastjames 3church conflictresolving church conflictdaniel e collinshandling offenseschurch split preventionchurch relationshipsgospel ministry
Chapters

00:00A Shocking Incident on the Basketball Court

00:58Introduction to the Topic of Offenses

01:53Recognizing Offenses: Their Possibility and Source

04:28Causes of Offenses: From Tongue to Neglect

06:25The Dangers of Offenses

08:50The Nature of Offenses: Private vs Public

11:19Episode Recap and What's Next

