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Horrifying Bombshell! Connecticut Warns Moderna VAX Contains Deadly Poison
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130 views • May 20, 2021
May 19, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Government Advisory Warns That The Gates Backed Moderna mRNA Gene Therapy Contains SM-102 Linked To Cancer, Infertility and Death
This is only one of Hundreds of Government Advisories and University Backed Studies clearly demonstrating that the medical system of the west has premeditatedly created these Frankenshots to maim kill in their ultimate ENDGAME of global depopulation.
Links to Articles: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly-but-withholds-the-same-information-from-the-public/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DDS/COVID-19_2021/DPH_covidvaccine_ingredients_and_work_2_3_21.pdf
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Departments-and-Agencies/DPH/dph/infectious_diseases/immunization/VAMS-Training-materials/pre-vaccination-screening-form-v20_021121.pdf
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a524572dc8c73727232894
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The Alex Jones Show
Government Advisory Warns That The Gates Backed Moderna mRNA Gene Therapy Contains SM-102 Linked To Cancer, Infertility and Death
This is only one of Hundreds of Government Advisories and University Backed Studies clearly demonstrating that the medical system of the west has premeditatedly created these Frankenshots to maim kill in their ultimate ENDGAME of global depopulation.
Links to Articles: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly-but-withholds-the-same-information-from-the-public/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DDS/COVID-19_2021/DPH_covidvaccine_ingredients_and_work_2_3_21.pdf
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Departments-and-Agencies/DPH/dph/infectious_diseases/immunization/VAMS-Training-materials/pre-vaccination-screening-form-v20_021121.pdf
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a524572dc8c73727232894
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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