© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7grainsofsalt2: Satanist John Lennon's 'Imagine' from 1972 [09.09.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 10, 2021
John Lennon wrote the song 'Imagine' 50 yrs ago. Have you ever looked at the words or considered who he was?
Take a look. Test everything & trust nobody. Stay positive with Jesus. Enjoy the day!
Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today... Aha-ah...
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace... You...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world... You...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one
Videos & Links used today
--
John Lennon 1972 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=464Ux-B_5uY&;t=0s
--
Imagine video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ72bYyEtBg&;t=0s
--
Imagine lyrics - https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/johnlennon/imagine.html
--
Our God is an awesome God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PP9Bj...
-- -- --
7grainsofsalt3 - https://youtu.be/XaeNhWlEDwY
--
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy
477 views Sep 9, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/I4c0IUjUnTQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Take a look. Test everything & trust nobody. Stay positive with Jesus. Enjoy the day!
Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today... Aha-ah...
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace... You...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world... You...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one
Videos & Links used today
--
John Lennon 1972 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=464Ux-B_5uY&;t=0s
--
Imagine video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ72bYyEtBg&;t=0s
--
Imagine lyrics - https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/johnlennon/imagine.html
--
Our God is an awesome God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PP9Bj...
-- -- --
7grainsofsalt3 - https://youtu.be/XaeNhWlEDwY
--
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy
477 views Sep 9, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/I4c0IUjUnTQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.