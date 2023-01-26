Create New Account
January 2023 Ask John (Preview) - Chemtrails
Enjoy this preview version.  A full list of questions submitted this month include:  Martin Armstrong and the future of the Philippines, micro genes found in human DNA, geo-engineering, chemtrails, etc., Pentagon guided by the Hudson Institute, Matias De Stephano and gathering in groups and communities, and the transhumanist agenda.
The full episode is available to premium members here:  https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-january-2023/

