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Here Comes The Jab Folks!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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356 views • November 24, 2020
*** Lots more hard hitting truth content in the Truth Vault on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com

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* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...
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Don't Be A Slave To The Beast System - Everyone Needs To Wake Up Right Now! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/TVRVHJ...
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Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
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QR Codes - Quantum Dots - RFID Tattoos & The Coming Mark - https://youtu.be/cayXwUICyqE

Colony - NWO Programming For EMP's, Fake Alien Invasion, Martial Law & One World Religion Coming Soon! https://youtu.be/JYDC47BFNr8

We've All Been Hoodwinked & Bamboozled! - https://youtu.be/ONe1LyesrHI

5G & Nanodust = Mass Control of Humanity - https://youtu.be/WWZuVfvqF0c

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vaccineshoaxbiblemind controlcommunismpropaganda5gtruthaiscripturenwo1984prophesyagenda 21predictive programmingmsm liesquarantineslockdownsthe word of godface masksplandemicthe great resetc-ovidtv is a weaponthe nark of the beast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy