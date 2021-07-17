© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/9/2021 Steve Cortes: Although some big tech oligarchs and corporatists around the world are going out of control to suppress free speech of little people, President Trump is fighting for all Americans that are suppressed of free speech. We will change this.