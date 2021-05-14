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Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function Research
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62 views • May 14, 2021
Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function ResearDr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated argument with Sen. Rand Paul this week over the origins of the coronavirus. In fact, he lied to Congress saying the U.S. government never funded Gain-of Function research... Oh, but it has, and I'll show the clear proof.
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CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
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CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
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