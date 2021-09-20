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These 3 CHIA PUDDING changes how you make it! Part 2 of 2
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141 views • September 20, 2021
In this we will show you haw to make 3 chia puddings that are is SUPER EASY that are less than 5 minutes each to make. There are 6 chia pudding recipes, so this video is part 2.This video along with part 1 goes together to make the flavour loaded chia pudding !, click the link here: https://youtu.be/jhcvhrbFovg . These chia pudding are the most mind blowing tasting chia puddings we made along with part 1. The fourth chia pudding recipe is a raspberry haskap berry. Has the berry kick to it! The fifth chia pudding recipe is a coconut turmeric chia pudding recipe. It also has mango! Mmmm!! The last but not least is strawberry mint. The chia pudding has the minty kick and spice to it! Enjoy!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/3-chia-puddings-part-2
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#chiapudding #chiapuddingrecipe
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/3-chia-puddings-part-2
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#chiapudding #chiapuddingrecipe
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