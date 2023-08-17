Create New Account
Maui fire drone footage and news compilation
Alex Hammer
Fire devastation in Hawaii is potentially the deadliest wildfire or firestorm in recent history as search and rescue continues and fatalities are still increasing. Paradise lost….strange irony to paradise CA urban conflagration. This video is a compilation of news clips from the past few days and aerial drone shots.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Mental Boost 2

https://www.youtube.com/@mentalboost2964/videos


