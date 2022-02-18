Democracy Versus Meritocracy

If people understood meritocracy democracy would not exist. If people understood what meritocracy looked like and how it works, democracy would be as tarnished and anathematized as tyranny, autocracy, fascism and monarchy are. The only reason why democracy is praised is because it pays lip service to the power of the people. We think regardless of the limitations of democracy, democracies do not despise the voting public. We know that, regardless of what happens betwixt elections, for at least a few months every few years, the elites must humble themselves. The ability to vote for a candidate or not, assuages our hurt every few years. It’s a small pleasure for the many months of anger and disappointment, that separates one election from the next. The good news is that a meritocracy can be built by people with merit.