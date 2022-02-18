© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democracy Versus Meritocracy
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 18, 2022
If people understood meritocracy democracy would not exist. If people understood what meritocracy looked like and how it works, democracy would be as tarnished and anathematized as tyranny, autocracy, fascism and monarchy are. The only reason why democracy is praised is because it pays lip service to the power of the people. We think regardless of the limitations of democracy, democracies do not despise the voting public. We know that, regardless of what happens betwixt elections, for at least a few months every few years, the elites must humble themselves. The ability to vote for a candidate or not, assuages our hurt every few years. It’s a small pleasure for the many months of anger and disappointment, that separates one election from the next. The good news is that a meritocracy can be built by people with merit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.