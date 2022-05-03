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Can't Afford A Chicken Tunnel?
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386 views • May 03, 2022
Welcome to High Desert Homestead, today we wanted to share with you how we move our chickens about the area. We have hawks to protect the chickens from attack and there are other predators around, such as coyotes, badgers, snakes and dogs roaming. Thank you for watching High Desert Homestead, we appreciate you!
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