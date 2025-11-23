Maria Zeee-How Gold & Silver Fight Against Digital ID ft. Bill Armour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 148 | Digital IDs are already live in Apple Wallets and every major airport, fusing your identity to banking, travel, and soon every transaction. The coming financial collapse will make this grid our only “lifeline,” instantly freezing accounts of anyone who rejects vaccines, speech rules, or social-credit obedience. Bill Armour explains how physical gold and silver are the one asset they can’t switch off, track, or seize, and is our last escape hatch and the foundation for a parallel economy that can still stop the cage from closing forever.