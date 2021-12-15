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TPV EP 03 - Racial Equality
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15 views • December 15, 2021
Welcome to The Peoples Voices. A show by the people for the people where conversations are not limited.
Racial Equality, racism is still an issue at large. While a lot of improvement has been made, racism, stereotypes and prejudice are issues people from the black communities’ deal with on a daily basis. Where we are now and going forward, what improvements need to be made. Why this is still an issue and struggle to been seen as equals. The power of the tongue can either make others or break others.
Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and listen or watch our show. Do you have a story, topic or idea for our show? Contact Us! Want to be featured or know someone who should be featured on our show? Let us know! #thepeoplesvoices #tpv #tpvtoronto
Racial Equality, racism is still an issue at large. While a lot of improvement has been made, racism, stereotypes and prejudice are issues people from the black communities’ deal with on a daily basis. Where we are now and going forward, what improvements need to be made. Why this is still an issue and struggle to been seen as equals. The power of the tongue can either make others or break others.
Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and listen or watch our show. Do you have a story, topic or idea for our show? Contact Us! Want to be featured or know someone who should be featured on our show? Let us know! #thepeoplesvoices #tpv #tpvtoronto
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