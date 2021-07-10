EP 2525-6PM CONFIRMED: Feds Were Embedded In 1/6 Crowd Alongside Militia Members  

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Court documents pertaining to the indictment of a man named Fi Doung over alleged crimes relating to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 reveal that DC Metropolitan Police had at least one undercover federal employee embedded within the pro-Trump crowd ahead of and during the civil unrest at the Capitol. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18185
Special Guest: Enrique Tarrio the National Chairman of the Proud Boys & Florida State Director Of Latinos For Trump: Enrique lives in Miami-Dade County. He was raised in a Cuban family in Little Havana, Miami. Enrique took over the leadership from Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes on November 21, 2018 after McInnes disassociated himself from the group.
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