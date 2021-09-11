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RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS OVERVIEW -- Peggy Hall
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140 views • September 11, 2021
Sep 10, 2021
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
This is an intro video to explain what we offer in terms of religious exemptions. You can get our help for free -- or you can invest in more personal service. We take the strain, stress and worry over what you need to do to get your exemption accommodated -- as required by law.
Here is my PLAYLIST of 60+ videos about religious exemptions:
https://tinyurl.com/y2ahurwv
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
This is an intro video to explain what we offer in terms of religious exemptions. You can get our help for free -- or you can invest in more personal service. We take the strain, stress and worry over what you need to do to get your exemption accommodated -- as required by law.
Here is my PLAYLIST of 60+ videos about religious exemptions:
https://tinyurl.com/y2ahurwv
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