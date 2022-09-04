RT





September 2, 2022





Russia, China and allied nations have been taking part in a series of war games this week as a show of strengthening ties between the two powers and their allies.





The Vostok-22 drills will involve over 50,000 troops, 140 aircraft and 60 warships. Russian and Chinese ships were shown sailing together in the Sea of Japan (known as the East Sea to Koreans) in footage shared by the Russian Defense Ministry, which said the drills were to ‘practice joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas.’





Troops from India, Syria, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and several ex-Soviet nations are also taking part in the drills, which will last until September 7.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1idajj-russia-and-china-conduct-joint-drills-in-sea-of-japan.html



