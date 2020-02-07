The West's "moderate rebels" have destroyed Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
voices - Manal Ibrahim, living on the frontlines with Nusra Front snipers and terrorists, in Al Zahraa, west Aleppo.
This area has come under sustained and heavy attack in the last few weeks as the Syrian Arab Army have begun the military campaign to liberate West Aleppo from the terrorist siege that has been in place for 8 years.