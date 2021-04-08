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#121-CHRISTOPHER JAMES "A WARRIOR CALLS: ONE TRUTH CAN SAVE THE WORLD" @ QN FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL - April 3, 2020
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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1585 views • April 08, 2021
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls

Livestream with Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurs.life presents Freedom International Livestream
(www.freedombroadcasters.com)
Affiliate website

GUEST: Christopher James
https://awarriorcalls.com/
Topic: A Warrior Calls: One Truth Will Save the World”
Christopher James is a man with a keen eye for anomalies, a mindset inclined to look beyond the beyond, and a compelling desire to dig far deeper than the surface dirt to reach the bedrock of truth. As a professional recording and studio engineer, his listening skills are highly acute, so watch what you say under your breath or under oath, especially if it is not true.

His tenacity, persistence and people skills may have been imparted through his father, a genuine old school door-to door Fuller Brush Man. At the time of his father’s retirement, he discovered some very disturbing discrepancies within the company’s pension fund. Ironically, they felt entitled to give hundreds of lifelong employees the brush off. Christopher dug in.

He uncovered millions of pension dollars being surreptitiously diverted by new corporate owners. He then spearheaded an investigative audit and several successful FOIA initiatives.

Things were proceeding very well until the lawyer handling the case made some most egregious and unauthorized concessions, as once again further substantial financial diversions took place. Christopher then realized a secretive deal had been made between the prosecution and his own entrusted counsel.

That breach of trust triggered insights to be activated to the point of realizing that; the “Bar” to which our legal professionals are called to may not be set as high as we think and that wizards are not the only mythical characters wearing robes.

The deck is indeed stacked. Our very own courtrooms themselves are operating as a house of cards dealt by sleight of hand… all to merely enable the greatest “card trick” since the dawn of mankind. As cryptic as some of this may initially sound, Christopher’s laser focus upon certain “Foundational Knowledge” swiftly cuts through the mystique and assumptions that have long held us all captive to deceit, and as virtual slaves to our own ignorance and unconscious incompetence…

INTERVIEW PANEL
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
www.mindwars.uk

Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: THE AWAKENING
https://linktr.ee/awakeningpodcast

Steve Fierro
Podcast: Awakened Mind
https://anchor.fm/steve-fierro

NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE

LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1

Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....

God Speed

A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:

LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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