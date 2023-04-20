REASON BEHIND THE LOOTING IS TO TAKE AWAY OUR RIGHTS

Yup. They're gonna come up with some bullshit that shuts down the looting but makes it impossible to assemble in the upcoming future. Any legislation BESIDES just locking up the perps, which they could ABSOLUTELY do, will violate our future rights to assemble and protest in public. Guaranteed, that's the play here. Problem is, we ALREADY HAVE LAWS AGAINST this bullshit. They simply need to be enforced. People need to just do their damned job and this won't be happening. This is it y'all. This is getting real. They're about to come for our right to assemble and protest. Watch. Hit meeee! [email protected]