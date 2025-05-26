Satanists & witches & fake Christians kept in churches & real Christians are kicked out of churches

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). Satan Lucifer keeps all his Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite feminist witches (Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent) and his millions of Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians in his churches, while he ridicules & tries to assassinate & kicks out the real Christians & Jesus from his churches. Satan Lucifer & the fallen angels & their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite witch feminists have been trying to kill us real Christians from our ancestors & parents & childhood times, but they are unable to kill us or harm us, just as God’s Word says. God protects his children, just like a father protect his son. Whenever they attack us or try to kill us or try to harm us, they end up humiliating themselves and destroying themselves just as God’s Word says in Isaiah 54:15, and they end up glorifying God and proving that he is indeed God, and that Satan Lucifer & the fallen angels are definitely headed to the lake of fire. This is one of the reasons why God allowed them to attack his children in the past, besides chastening & purifying & sanctifying & proving his children, and using them as testimony & witness of righteousness & faith & love & God & God’s Word, and other reasons. Satan Lucifer & the fallen angels & the demons & the Satanists & the witches & all are God’s instruments for his infinitely wise good plan. Everything is designed to backfire on them, and to bless us, and to prove God’s victory on the cross over all enemies that come against us. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine