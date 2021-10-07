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THE MOST CENSORED AND IN-DEPTH: DR JUDY MIKOVITS, DR STEPHANIE SENEFF & DR JOSEPH MERCOLA
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199 views • October 07, 2021
Probably the most censored Doctor Scientists on the internet. Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr Stephanie Seneff and Dr Joseph Mercola go real deep into vaxxine adverse conditioning over the short and long term. As more information is filtered through VAERS, MHRA and EMA, plus now with two senior resignations from the FDA, we can picture and detail the long term implications on our health.
"HIV did not cause AIDS"
Dr Judy Mikovits.
"SARS-COV-2 was engineered"
Dr Joseph Mercola
Courtesy : Dr Joseph Mercola.
More:-
https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2020/07/14/covid19-three-bits-of-science-that-cdc-fauci-and-fda-forgot-and-one-they-would-like-to-forget/
"HIV did not cause AIDS"
Dr Judy Mikovits.
"SARS-COV-2 was engineered"
Dr Joseph Mercola
Courtesy : Dr Joseph Mercola.
More:-
https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2020/07/14/covid19-three-bits-of-science-that-cdc-fauci-and-fda-forgot-and-one-they-would-like-to-forget/
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