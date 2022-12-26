Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PATRICK LANCASTER: 26DEC22 - Searching for Frontline Children of the Ukraine War (Christmas Special)
69 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 19 hours ago |

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE


https://youtu.be/DUxPUjc-C9o


There are many children living on or very near the Russia Ukraine War Frontline. In this report I go in search of them to find out the real situation they are living in and how bad it is. In addition to trying to learn about them, I decided to go buy a lot of food and toys and try to make them and their families a little better even if only for one day. It is very important not to forget about the youth of a war. Many of these children do not even remember when there was peacetime. For them, their whole lives have been a big war to stay alive. This is the closest thing I have to a Christmas special for you. It felt very good to help these children and their families.

Again we can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best and of course, always bring you our reports with full English and Russian translations.

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA

You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:

https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas...

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster

Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work

PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Keywords
russiadonetskkhersonzaporizhzhiamariupolluganskukraine russia conflictukraine russia newsavdeevkaukraine breaking newsrussia invade ukraineukraine invade russiarussia and ukraine breaking newsukraine war frontlineukraine referendum 2022kherson ukraine referendumrussia referendum ukrainereferendom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket