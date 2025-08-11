🎯 WEF’s NEW TARGET: now they’re coming for your water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎯 WEF’s NEW TARGET: They taxed your car… now they’re coming for your water
💬 "Carbon taxes already cover about 25% of global emissions. We should actually look at scaling this to cover all 100% of carbon emissions. And beyond carbon, let's think about other aspects of nature that are easier to quantify... What about water?" says Gim Huay Neo, WEF managing director.
⚛️ Carbon taxes → water taxes → what’s next? Oxygen credits?